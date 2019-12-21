|
|
Eugene Windish
ELMWOOD - Eugene F. Windish, 93, of Elmwood passed away at 7:40 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Liberty Village in Peoria.
He was born on December 10, 1926, to Otto and Bertha (Wolfe) Windish, in Brimfield. He married Veva Siegel on February 16, 1952, in Hanna City. She survives.
Also surviving are three children, Roger (Debbie) Windish of Peoria, Joy (Dennis) Crouch of Eureka and Michael (Renee) Windish of Brimfield; nine grandchildren, Matt, Mandy, Kevin, Kinze, Jeremy, Cody, Jessica, Jason and Adam; and twenty-eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Raymond, Harold, Lloyd and Roy; and one sister, Ruth.
Eugene served in the Army. He worked at the Caterpillar Tractor Company for nineteen years and farmed for most of his life. He enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, dancing and attending farm auctions. He was also a member of the Farmington Moose and the Elmwood United Methodist Church.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home in Elmwood, with an hour visitation prior to the service, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow at Elmwood Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to B.Y.E. Ambulance and Elmwood United Methodist Church.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com.
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Elmwood is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019