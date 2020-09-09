1/1
Eunice Huish
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eunice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eunice Huish
PEORIA - Eunice May "June" Huish passed peacefully on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Aperion Peoria Heights.
Her presence graced three continents as she was born on October 21, 1924, in Kirkee, India, spent her childhood in Salisbury, England, and started a new life in the United States in 1957.
She entertained family and friends with the fascinating stories of her years as a Coxswain in the Women's Royal Navy (WRN) during World War II. Most significantly, it was during her time of service that she met her husband, Sidney Huish, who was also in the Royal Navy. They were married on October 26, 1946. They traveled life's roads together, until he preceded her in death in 2011.
June is survived by her sister, Yvonne King; her daughter, Susan (George) Caldwell; grandchildren, Geoffrey (Janice) Caldwell and Gwen Caldwell; great-grandchildren, Christina (Matt) Gensler, Ashely (Kameron) Silber and Brandon Silber; five great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their thanks to the staff at Aperion Peoria Heights and also the staff at Hospice Compassus for their care.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends of Strays in Princeton, IL; the Alzheimer's Association; or Sophia's Kitchen.
May her memory be a blessing.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved