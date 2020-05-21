Home

POWERED BY

Services
National Cremation & Burial Society N. Ft Myers
3453 Hancock Bridge Pkwy
North Fort Myers, FL 33903
(239) 995-1113
For more information about
Eurita Stonier
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Eurita Stonier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eurita Meredith (Rita) Stonier


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eurita Meredith (Rita) Stonier Obituary
Eurita (Rita) Meredith Stonier
WENONA -- Eurita (Rita) Meredith Stonier, formerly of Wenona, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She was residing in an assisted living facility in Clarksville, Indiana.
Rita was born in Grayson County, Kentucky, to Guy G. and Cora (Mattingly) Meredith. She first married Lowell Brown of Kewanee, Illinois. She later married George Ball of Wenona, Illinois. After his demise, she married Leonard Stonier of El Paso. Leonard passed away in 1994. Rita's brother preceded her in death.
She is survived by her son, Kevin Brown, stepson Michael Stonier, and stepdaughter Melody Stonier.
Rita was a graduate of Patricia Stevens Fashion Career School in Chicago and lectured for the Vogue School of Sewing and Styling in New York City, Westchester, and Valley Stream, Long Island. While living in Wenona, she was a member of the Marshall County Historical Society, the Chamber of Commerce, Garden Club, American Legion Auxiliary, and Jr. Women's Club. She was a long-time member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a member of the Pattonsburg Christian Church.
There will be no visitation; her remains will be interred in a private family ceremony at the Minonk Community Cemetery.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 21 to May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eurita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -