Eva Beoletto
CREVE COEUR - Eva Marie Beoletto, 51, of Creve Coeur passed away peacefully at 7:18 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, at her home.
She was born on June 15, 1967, in Pekin to Robert H. and Judith A. (Bozarth) Beoletto Sr.
Her mother and one sister, Kim Mohr, preceded her in death.
Surviving are her father of Creve Coeur; one son, Ryan J. (Britney) Willhite of Pekin; four grandchildren, Gavin, Carter, Landon and SkyLynn, all of Pekin; three brothers, Gregory (Vickie) Beoletto of Hudson, Jeffery Sapp of Sacramento, California, and Robert (Autumn) Beoletto Jr. of Creve Coeur; one sister, Lori (Warren) Givens of Slaughters, Kentucky; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She had been a member of Sacre Coeur Catholic Church in Creve Coeur.
An avid Cubs fan, Eva enjoyed listening to music and reading. She also enjoyed doing seek and find puzzles. Her greatest joy though was being with her family and doting on her nieces, nephews and grandchildren. She will also be greatly missed by her dogs, Dottie and Spunky.
Her memorial visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur. There will be no services. Private burial of her cremated remains will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554.
