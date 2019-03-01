|
|
Eva M. Saltsman
PEORIA - Eva M. Saltsman, 86, of Peoria, Illinois, died Friday, March 1, 2019 at Richard L. Owens in Peoria.
She was born on January 23, 1933 in Peoria, Illinois, the daughter of Mathias and Elizabeth (Batroff) Schrai.
Eva married Donald Saltsman on April 24, 1954 in Peoria, and he preceded her in death on July 3, 2014. Also preceding her in death are her parents, one grandson, Joshua Lightle, two brothers, Marty Schrai and Phillip Holp; and three sisters, Francis Ochs, Elizabeth Rogers and Clara Grant.
Surviving are her four children, Lynn Saltsman Gutierrez of Peoria, Kathy (Mike) Vollmer of Bartonville, Brad Saltsman of St. Charles, IL and Karen (Ethan) Lightle of Dunlap. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Angela Vollmer, Scott (Laura) Vollmer, Frank Gutierrez, Blake Saltsman, Eva Claire Saltsman, Maxwell Lightle and Bennett Lightle, two great grandchildren, Bryce and Sarah Vollmer, and many neices and nephews.
Mom was an amazing cook, known for her apple dumplings and spaghetti and meatballs. Her home was always open to everyone and she was a second mom to many. Eva enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren, while attending their athletic events and concerts. Eva was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Peoria. She was an avid Duke Basketball fan.
A Visitation will be Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 5-7 PM at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. A graveside service will be on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10:30 at Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the OSF Children's Hospital of Peoria or OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home. You may create an online condolence at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019