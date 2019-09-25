|
Evaline Elizabeth "Ev" Alig
METAMORA - Evaline Elizabeth "Ev" Alig, 74, of Metamora, IL, passed away at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on December 12, 1944, in Peoria, IL, to Robert L. and Betty A. (Gharrett) Green. She married Richard J. "Dick" Alig on February 1, 1964, in Metamora, IL. He survives.
Also surviving are their children, R. Wade (Angie) Alig of East Peoria, Brad (Dawn) Alig of Lake in the Hills, IL, Vicki (Todd) Kendrick of East Peoria and Melissa (Ryan) Collier of Everett, Washington; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one great-grandson on the way; and brother, Jim (Mary) Green of Rantoul, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Green.
Ev ran an in-home daycare for 35 years. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Metamora. Ev was a St. Louis Cardinal fan, enjoyed watching her kids in sports, and also enjoyed her local Redbirds. She was "Grandma Evie" to everybody.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, with Father Vien Van Do officiating. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel, with visitation to follow from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Metamora.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Mary's School Athletic Fund, 415 West Chatham Street, Metamora, IL 61548.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019