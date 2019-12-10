|
Evangeline M. Anderson
PEORIA - Evangeline M. Anderson, 102, died in Creve Coeur, MO, on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. She was born in 1917 in Brainard, NE, and lived for many years in Peoria before moving to Brookfield, IL, and then the St. Louis area.
Before raising her family, Van was an RN. She earned her degree in 1938 from St. Catherine School of Nursing, Creighton University, with her twin sister, Celestine. She married Dr. Donald F. Anderson in 1942.
She was active in the St. Thomas Women's Guild, the Peoria Medical Society Alliance, Meals on Wheels and the Red Cross Bloodmobile. She traveled extensively in Europe with her husband and loved to dance. A talented and prolific knitter and crotcheter, she created and donated many beautiful afghans treasured by their owners throughout the Midwest. She was also an excellent baker who turned out magnificent Christmas cookies and peanut brittle, cakes and pies that are still missed. She once attributed her remarkable longevity to eating chocolate every day.
Van's two great devotions were to her family and her faith. She is survived by her daughter, Mindy; and her sons, Don and ; as well as three grandchildren, Matthew, Cathy and Chrissy; and a brother, Kenneth
She was predeceased by her husband; her daughter, Donna; and her siblings, Delores, Donald, Wilton, Ferne and Celestine Sypal.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria.
The family is grateful to the staff at Parc Provence and Heartland Hospice in Creve Coeur and the personal assistants in Brookfield for the loving care they provided over the years.
Memorial contributions may be made to Variety of Illinois (usvariety.org) children's charities or PetSmart Charities (petsmartcharities.org) for animals.
