|
|
Evelyn Bracken
EAST PEORIA - Evelyn Jeanette Bracken, 86, of East Peoria passed away peacefully in the arms of Jesus at 5:15 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Evelyn was born on August 2, 1932, in Peoria to John and June (Reynolds) Kerr. She married Harold D. Bracken on October 22, 1955, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on June 27, 2007.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Laveta Jones and Doris Washer; and grandson, Tyler Lowe.
Evelyn is survived by two daughters, Sue Ellen (Roger) Lowe of Pekin and Lisa Lynn Bracken of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; two grandchildren, Jalon (Sarah) King of Azusa, CA, and Sara (Eric) Pullium of Manito; four great-grandchildren, Shay and Kale Pullium and Lydia and Tyler King; and siblings, Eldon (Garnet) Kerr of Bartonville, William (Barbara) Kerr of Hackettstown, New Jersey, Darlene Brooks of East Peoria and Sharon (Floyd) Henderson of Peoria.
Evelyn attended Calvin Coolidge Grade School, graduated from Woodruff High School and was a licensed cosmetologist. She also worked as a dental assistant for Kraus Dental Lab in Peoria for many years. She took a niece, Karen, into her home and loved and cared for her in her early married years. She was a Girl Scout Leader, homemaker, exceptional seamstress and cook. She loved life and God's beauty and enjoyed it through camping and spending time with family and friends and sailing on their sailboat. Evelyn will always be remembered for her love for Jesus, her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brother and sisters-in-law, her many nieces and nephews, cousins, her church family, friends and people. She was very compassionate, especially toward those less fortunate, volunteering in her church food pantry.
The family would like to thank the exceptional and caring staff at Hallmark Nursing Home in Pekin and OSF St. Francis.
She was a member of the Assemblies of God Church.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Glad Tidings Church in East Peoria, with Pastor Fred Doughty officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Further visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be in Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
Memorials may be made to Dream Center Peoria or Glad Tidings Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019