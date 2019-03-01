Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Bayview Baptist Church
22648 Grosenbach Rd.
Washington, IL
Evelyn Christianson Courtney Karmenzind


Evelyn Christianson Courtney Karmenzind Obituary
Evelyn Christianson Courtney Karmenzind
EAST PEORIA - Evelyn P. Christianson Courtney Karmenzind (1939-2019), formerly of East Peoria, passed away Saturday, February 16 in her home in Beverly Hills, Florida. She was 79 years old.
She was born March 22, 1939 in Peoria to Roy and Priscilla Christianson.
She married Gordon Karmenzind in 1996. He preceded her in death in 2018.
She married her first husband, Walter Courtney in 1957. He preceded her in death in 1993.
Evelyn had 6 children with Walter Courtney: John (deceased), Roy Courtney, Linda Pettit, Evelyn Doolittle, Rebekah Courtney and David Courtney. She had 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, and also several nieces and nephews.
She has 8 siblings: Ruth, Ted, Roy, Kenny, Lloyd, Melvin, Dale and Norman.
Evelyn was a graduate of East Peoria High School.
She loved serving the Lord and was a devoted teacher of his word from 1971 to right before she passed away.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9 at 11 a.m. at Bayview Baptist Church, 22648 Grosenbach Rd. in Washington, IL.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
