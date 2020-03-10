|
|
Evelyn Cook
CHILLICOTHE - Evelyn Cook, 88, of Chillicothe, IL, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Rosewood Care Center in Peoria, IL.
Evelyn was born on the 9th day of August of 1931, the daughter of Ethel and Ralph Brown. She married Glendon Cook on the 31st day of December of 1949, in Atlanta, IL.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Wilma Willis; her husband, Glendon Cook on March 25, 2015; and her son, Ralph G. Cook of Lincoln, IL, on Aug. 20, 2018.
Evelyn is survived by three children, Deborah K. Cook (Clardy) of South Bend, IN, Cynthia L. (Dennis) Heffron of Peoria, IL, and Diana (John) Hulme of Estero, FL. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Evelyn had been generous and caring her whole life, always thought of others before herself, and always greeted everyone with a smile and a wave, and asked, "How are you today?" Her compassion and love for her family were the focus of her life.
Her talents early in life were art, horseback riding on the farm with her favorite horse "Pearl" and her pony "Senator," then onto school and nursing, and motherhood. She loved life and enjoyed having Glendon fly her in his plane to Chicago for Big Band Dancing.
She continued her education in Nursing to become an LPN and then further education to become an Administrator, Director and Activities Director in the Morton area. She last worked for Zeller Health Center. She loved her profession and caring for others.
She was a member of the Christian Chillicothe Church and resided her last 5 years at Evergreen Assisted Living in Chillicothe, where she participated in her favorite activity, "Bingo!" She also loved the arts and crafts, games and singing with all the ladies.
All of our lives are better because you touched our hearts in a sweet, grab us by the cheek way.
Thank you, Mom for being such an inspiration to your children and all that knew you. Your cheery disposition was contagious and your love abounding! Thank you for being a great mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother and sharing your life with us.
Evelyn's family would like to thank the staffs of Rosewood Care Center in Peoria and UnityPoint Hospice for their care and compassion.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020