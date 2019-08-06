|
|
Evelyn Hamilton
WASHINGTON - Evelyn L. Hamilton, 91, of Washington, formerly of Morton, passed away into the arms of Jesus on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Villas of Holly Brook in Washington.
Evelyn was born on January 31, 1928, in Noble, Ill., to Sam and Mabel (Miller) Everett. She married Virgil Hamilton on April 14, 1945, in Albion, Ill. He preceded her in death on January 27, 2006.
She was also preceded in death by one son, Randy Hamilton; one daughter, Susan Hurt; four brothers; and two sisters
Surviving are her daughter, LaVonne Hamilton of Morton; daughter-in-law, Donnice Hamilton of Macomb, Ill.; son-in-law, Ray Hurt of Deer Creek; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, JoAnn May of Inman, Kan., and Shirley Hough of Morton.
Evelyn worked in the cafeteria for Morton School District 709.
She was a woman of faith and had been a member of the former Morton Church of Christ, where she was a Sunday School teacher and the wife of an elder. Evelyn enjoyed preparing meals for many visiting ministers and missionaries.
Evelyn was a den mother for Cub Scout Pack 89 in Morton.
She loved her family, doll collection, a good cup of coffee, butterscotch candies and God.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Rick Johnston officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
The family would like to thank the Villas of Holly Brook in Washington and Transition Hospice for their wonderful care.
Memorials may be made to .
To view Evelyn's video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019