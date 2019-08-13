Home

Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home
201 N Jefferson St
Washburn, IL 61570
(309) 248-7595
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home
201 N Jefferson St
Washburn, IL 61570
Evelyn "Betty" Hoeschele

Evelyn "Betty" Hoeschele Obituary
Evelyn "Betty" Hoeschele
WASHBURN — Evelyn E. "Betty" Hoeschele, 96, of Washburn, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at 2:21 PM on Saturday August 10, 2019 at Morningside Assisted Living in Washington.
Cremation has been accorded and a memorial gathering will be from 1-2:30 PM on September 28, 2019 at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Homes, Washburn Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Salvation Army or South Side Mission.
Evelyn was born in Marquette, Iowa on September 26, 1922, a daughter to John R. and Eva G. Winegar Knoebel. She married William A. Hoeschele in Forest Park, Illinois on February 3, 1943. He preceded her in death in 1995.
Surviving are her children, Richard C. Hoeschele, Palm Harbor, Florida; Linda R. Hoeschele, Karen S. Hoeschele, both of Washburn; David J. Hoeschele, Itasca; 2 grandchildren, Maxwell W. Hoeschele, Washburn; Elizabeth L. Hoeschele, Aurora; a brother, Jack (Marguerite) Knoebel; and sister, Patricia (Roger) Hale. She was preceded in death by her parents and 4 siblings.
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Homes, Washburn is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019
