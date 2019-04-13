Evelyn "Ev" Johnson

PEORIA - Evelyn "Ev" M. Johnson, age 94, of Peoria passed away at 12:15 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.

She was born on February 25, 1925, in Port Bryon, IL, to Harry L. and Maude Smith Mose. Ev married Everett L. Johnson on August 3, 1946, in Moline. He preceded her in death, after 53 years of marriage.

Survivors include her two sons, Larry (Sue) Johnson of Crystal Lake and Jerry Johnson of Peoria; daughter, Teresa (Pat) O'Brien of Peoria; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Jean Taylor of Silvis.

Ev was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Everett; and one brother, Glen.

She retired from J.C. Penney in 1988. Ev was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, a member and past president of Peoria Emblem Club #121, and a member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary. Faith, family and friendships were instrumental in her life. Nothing gave her more pleasure than spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ev's optimistic spirit and positive attitude have been an inspiration to all who knew her.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 9 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Father Stephen Willard will officiate and cremation rites will be accorded following services. Entombment of ashes will take place at Resurrection Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials in Ev's memory may be made to the Peoria Emblem Club #121 Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1162, Peoria, IL 61615; St. Vincent de Paul Endowment Fund, 6001 N. University, Peoria, IL 61614; or the PKD Foundation, 1001 E. 101st Terrace, Suite 220, Kansas City, MO 64131.

