|
|
Evelyn Lohnes
TREMONT - Evelyn K. Lohnes, 84, of rural Tremont passed away at 5:15 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Pekin.
She was born on June 11, 1935, in South Pekin to Clyde C. and Phyllis Wineburner Lohnes.
Surviving are two nieces, Lori Lohnes of Tremont and Michele Lohnes of Pekin.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Delmar Lohnes; and one sister, Marilyn Lohnes.
Evelyn worked at Caterpillar, Inc. for 45 years.
She enjoyed gardening, country music, bird watching and traveling and was a sports fan. She will be remembered as a beloved aunt with a generous heart and a wacky sense of humor.
A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin. Pastor Noah Lee will officiate. There will be no visitation.
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020