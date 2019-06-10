|
|
Evelyn M. Freer Clubb
PEORIA - Evelyn M "Evy" Freer Clubb of Peoria passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Born July 27, 1926, in Groveland, IL, to Reuben F. and Cora E. (Zimmerman) Staker, she married H. Shelby Freer on May 14, 1949, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on July 5, 1991. She later married Albert R. Clubb on September 12, 1998, in Peoria. He passed away on December 13, 2006.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Ruth M. Kaufman and Mary E. Bowers; one brother, Dana L. Staker of Missouri; 3 brothers-in-law, Joe Kaufman, Bruce Freer and Douglas M. Bowers; one step-son, Richard Clubb; one sister-in-law, Billie Freer; 2 nephews; and 1 niece.
Surviving are 2 step-sons, Kenton (Froncie) Clubb of Peoria and Raymond (Toni) Clubb of Irvine, CA; one step-daughter-in-law, Sheri Clubb of Aurora, IL; 7 step-grandchildren; 10 step-great-grandchildren; 6 nieces, including Judy (Ron) Fowler and Kaethe (Jim) Janis of Peoria, Nancy (Marvin) Schwenke of Eureka and Sandy Krynicki of Las Vegas; 2 nephews; and numerous great and great-great-nieces and nephews, including Robert A. (Stefanie) Janis.
She graduated from East Peoria High School in 1944. She was hired from high school as secretary to the Purchasing Agent at Wahlfeld Mfg. She later became Office Manager for the Telephone Answering Service. Still later, she worked for the City of Peoria in the City Assessors office as Asst. Administrator, retiring after 25 years.
She was a devoted caregiver and loving companion for many years, not only for her mother and dear friend, Verna La Follette, but also a loving wife to Shelby until his death. Later, she faithfully cared for Albert until his death. In her earlier years, she enjoyed golf, travel and cards with her husband and friends. She was a loving, generous person to her family and her many friends. She loved and cared deeply for her family and always enjoyed spending time with them.
She volunteered at the Lutheran Home, the Rena Kuester gift shop, the library cart and the general store in Hillside Village; her church, University United Methodist Church; and the former Corner Closet.
She was a member of the University United Methodist Church of Peoria, a lifetime member of the Illinois League of Municipal Employees, Peoria City Retirees and a former member of the ABWA.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, with visitation one hour prior to the service at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. Burial will follow the service at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the University United Methodist Church or St. Jude, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 10 to June 12, 2019