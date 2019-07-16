Home

Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
Burial
Following Services
Lutheran Cemetery
Peoria, IL
Evelyn M. Turner


1921 - 2019
Evelyn M. Turner Obituary
Evelyn M. Turner
TRIVOLI - Evelyn Mathilda (Linden) Turner, age 97, of Trivoli passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Farmington Country Manor.
Evelyn was born on August 12, 1921, in Decatur, IL, a daughter of Elmer G. and Wilhelmine E. (Lukrafka) Linden. She married Veldon "Bud" Eugene Turner Sr. on September 2, 1945, in St. Charles, MO. He preceded her in death on August 25, 1974, in Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and one sister.
Evelyn is survived by two sons, Veldon (Marsha) Turner Jr. of Trivoli and Gary (Linda) Turner of Chillicothe; four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Evelyn was, for many years, a volunteer Foster Grandma at UnityPoint Methodist Day Care Center, helping to shape the lives of many. She was a lifelong member of the Lutheran faith, last attending the Trinity Lutheran Church of Peoria. Evelyn will always be remembered as "Best Grandma" and will be missed by all who knew her.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Wright & Salmon Mortuary, with a one hour prior visitation. Pastor Mark Nelson will officiate and burial will follow at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria, IL.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 16 to July 18, 2019
