|
|
Evelyn R. Boswell
BARTONVILLE - Evelyn R. Boswell, 90, of Bartonville, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020. She was born November 15, 1929, in Greensboro, NC to Alfred C. and Nannie J. (Farrar) Dawson. She married William J. Boswell on January 12, 1954 in Greensboro, NC. She is survived by one daughter, Jeanne Boswell, one son, David (Karen) Boswell of Westphalia, MI; three grandchildren, William Boswell, Daniel (Rachel) Boswell, and Tamara Boswell; five great grandchildren, Jacob, Lucas, Oliver, Charlotte & Elliott Boswell; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and two sisters.
Evelyn had many great loves in her life – the most important to her were God and her family. Her love of God, and service to Him and others began at a young age. Evelyn's parents were very involved in the Salvation Army, where Evelyn participated in the Salvation Army Band and singing groups and learned service to others by delivering the "War Cry" to local businesses on a weekly basis.
After she was married, Evelyn continued pursuing these interests in various ways. Her favorite activities centered around worship, Bible studies and discussing her faith with family and friends, making her faith evident to all who knew her. She pursued her passion for music by participating in her church choir and in impromptu singing sessions with friends and neighbors. She was a member of The Miller Melodies singing group that provided entertainment to residents at local nursing homes. Evelyn also volunteered at Bel-wood Nursing Home for many years, where she played games with residents, assisted with activities and church services. She was also a long-time volunteer at the food pantry at Bartonville Christian Church.
Evelyn also enjoyed traveling with her husband, family and friends taking many trips around the country. Favorite trips included traveling to many NASCAR/stock car races and camping and fishing trips.
She retired from Page Bus where she was a bookkeeper. Evelyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed by her family.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Portland Assisted Living and Memory Center for the wonderful care and compassion they gave to Evelyn. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the Food Pantry at Bartonville Christian Church or to a mission of one's choice in honor of Evelyn.
A private burial with will be held in Maple Ridge Cemetery in Mapleton, IL. Lehman Funeral Home of Portland, Michigan is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020