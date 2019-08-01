|
Evelyn "Peg" Schumacher
LA ROSE - Evelyn M. "Peg" Schumacher, 87, of La Rose passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 1:10 p.m. at Heartland Health Care Center in Henry.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church in La Rose or the Washburn American Legion.
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home in Washburn is in charge of arrangements.
Peg was born on January 4, 1932, in Henry, IL, to Edward and Inez (Clarence) Hall. She married Dale A. Schumacher on August 23, 1950, in La Rose, IL. He preceded her in death on February 1, 2013.
Surviving are her three sons, James (Terri) Schumacher of Metamora and Joe (Beth) Schumacher and Jon Schumacher, both of Washburn; ten grandchildren; and twenty-one great-grandchildren.
Her parents, two brothers, one sister and two great-grandchildren preceded her in death.
Peg and her husband owned and operated Schumacher Trucking from 1953 to 1999. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in La Rose and the Mid-West Truckers Association for over 50 years and the Washburn American Legion Auxiliary.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019