Evelyn Stage
BRIMFIELD - Evelyn J. Stage, 77, of Brimfield passed away at 5:50 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
She was born on June 29, 1941, in Peoria to George and Cecil (Largent) LaFollett. She married Thomas Stage. He preceded her in death in 2002.
She is survived by two sons, Timothy (Deb) Stage of Brimfield and Wm. "Shawn" (Allison) Stage of Elmwood; four brothers, Lyle, George, Donald and Ronnie LaFollett; five grandchildren, Colton, Clayton, Bryer, Olivia and Mackenzie Stage; and one great-grandchild, Piper Stage.
Evelyn worked at R.E. Common Equipment in Peoria, and later for Material Handling in Morton, where she retired from after 40 years.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Farmington Sportsmen's Club.
Memorials may be made to .
To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com.
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Elmwood is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019