Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home
702 West Main
Elmwood, IL 61529
(309) 742-2491
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Swan Lake Memory Gardens
Peoria, IL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Farmington Sportsmen's Club.
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Stage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Stage


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Evelyn Stage Obituary
Evelyn Stage
BRIMFIELD - Evelyn J. Stage, 77, of Brimfield passed away at 5:50 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
She was born on June 29, 1941, in Peoria to George and Cecil (Largent) LaFollett. She married Thomas Stage. He preceded her in death in 2002.
She is survived by two sons, Timothy (Deb) Stage of Brimfield and Wm. "Shawn" (Allison) Stage of Elmwood; four brothers, Lyle, George, Donald and Ronnie LaFollett; five grandchildren, Colton, Clayton, Bryer, Olivia and Mackenzie Stage; and one great-grandchild, Piper Stage.
Evelyn worked at R.E. Common Equipment in Peoria, and later for Material Handling in Morton, where she retired from after 40 years.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Farmington Sportsmen's Club.
Memorials may be made to .
To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com.
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Elmwood is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now