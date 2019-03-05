Home

POWERED BY

Services
PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2176
Resources
More Obituaries for Everett Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Everett Cooper

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Everett Cooper Obituary
Everett Cooper
PEORIA - Everett Glen Cooper, 98, of Peoria passed away at 3:24 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Born May 31, 1920, in Greenview to Esbie and Anna (Bannister) Cooper, he married Alice Johnston on May 31, 1940, in Peoria. She died on June 23, 2003 in Pekin.
Also preceding him in death were his parents; one daughter, Carol Ann; six brothers; and two sisters.
Surviving are one son, Jerry (Jackie) Cooper of Hanna City; one daughter, Gloria (Larry) Stuart of Pekin; five grandchildren, Larry (Susan) Stuart, Carol (Steve) Payne, Lisa (Dean) Ziegenbein, Courtney Cooper and Chris Cooper; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Ordella (Richard) Cleek.
He worked as a custodian for Richwoods High School in Peoria for 30 years, retiring in 1982.
Everett loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed vacationing, playing cards and going to the American Legion Post #979 in Bartonville.
His funeral will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Melissa Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorial contributions may be made to Easter Seals Central Illinois, 507 East Armstrong Avenue, Peoria, IL 61603-3197.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
Download Now