Everett Cooper
PEORIA - Everett Glen Cooper, 98, of Peoria passed away at 3:24 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Born May 31, 1920, in Greenview to Esbie and Anna (Bannister) Cooper, he married Alice Johnston on May 31, 1940, in Peoria. She died on June 23, 2003 in Pekin.
Also preceding him in death were his parents; one daughter, Carol Ann; six brothers; and two sisters.
Surviving are one son, Jerry (Jackie) Cooper of Hanna City; one daughter, Gloria (Larry) Stuart of Pekin; five grandchildren, Larry (Susan) Stuart, Carol (Steve) Payne, Lisa (Dean) Ziegenbein, Courtney Cooper and Chris Cooper; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Ordella (Richard) Cleek.
He worked as a custodian for Richwoods High School in Peoria for 30 years, retiring in 1982.
Everett loved spending time with his family. He also enjoyed vacationing, playing cards and going to the American Legion Post #979 in Bartonville.
His funeral will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Melissa Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorial contributions may be made to Easter Seals Central Illinois, 507 East Armstrong Avenue, Peoria, IL 61603-3197.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019