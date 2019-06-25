|
Everett E. Fiers Sr.
GOODFIELD - Everett E. Fiers Sr., 82, of Goodfield, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville, TN.
Everett's service will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Liberty Bible Church in Eureka, Illinois, with Pastor Dan Waller, Pastor Tom Zobrist and Pastor Tim Chally officiating. Immediately following the service, a luncheon will be served at the church. Cremation rites will be accorded. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church.
Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, Liberty Bible Church building fund or Hooah Deer Hunt for Heroes.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.
Everett was born on July 10, 1936, in Livingston County, Kentucky. He was the son of Everett B. and Edith O. Kirkham Fiers. He married Kimberly S. Koga on December 14, 1979, in Peoria, IL.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly of Goodfield; and children, Mitchell (Missy) Fiers and their son, Tate Fiers, of Paducah, KY, Michael (Phyllis) Fiers and their sons, Andrew Fiers and Michael Todd (Kristin) Fiers, with their children, Kolton and Aiden Fiers, of Paducah, KY, Teresa Fiers of Paducah, KY, Everett Fiers Jr. or Seminole, FL, and Chad E. (Amber) Fiers and their children, Hope Olene Fiers and Kaiya Jean Fiers, of Eureka, IL. Also surviving is 1 brother, Bruce (Susan) Fiers, Coconut Creek, FL; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 1 granddaughter, Adriana Rose Fiers.
Everett served in the Eighth Army during the Korean Conflict, receiving a commendation from General John A. Seitz.
He was a member of the Deer Creek American Legion Post 1276, Grand Lodge of Kentucky, A.F & A.M. of Ledbetter, KY 952, Liberty Bible Church in Eureka, IL, and East Side Christian Church in Lake Placid, FL, and was an honorary member of the Local 112 Iron Workers Union.
Everett was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and traveling and was well known for his fish and chips. Everett never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He enjoyed visiting and spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 25 to June 27, 2019