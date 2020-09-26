1/1
Everett Leo Whaley
1932 - 2020
PEORIA - Everett Leo Whaley, 88, of Peoria, IL, left us on Monday, September 21, 2020. He was well known as the Clock Master of Whaley's Clock Shop in Peoria.
He was born on August 3, 1932, in Lewistown to William and Helen Butler Whaley. He married Nancy M. Lemkau on August 12, 1988, and she survives. He is also survived by his children, Peggy Whaley, Terry (Heather) Whaley and Randy (Diana Huff) Whaley; step-children, Rena, Lisa, Laura, Steve, Brian, Emily and Amy; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Lou (Bob) Van Den Arend.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Robert H. Whaley and William K. Whaley.
Everett served in the U.S. Army and worked at Caterpillar, retiring in 1981. His favorite hobby then became a business, Whaley's Clock Shop, that frequently put him in the spotlight. Twice a year, on the date for the time changes, he appeared in newspapers and on television, to show the proper way to make the change. He took great pleasure in restoring a clock to its original state. Along with repairs, he was gifted in making clocks and other creations. He loved watching westerns, and John Wayne, he dreamed of being a cowboy. Leo was an incredibly interesting man who will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched.
Cremation has been accorded and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Northwoods Community Church 10700 N. Allen Road, Peoria, IL 61615.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Midwest Affiliate in his name.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co., Pekin/Peoria, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Northwoods Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Mid Illinois
905 S 5th St
Pekin, IL 61555
(309) 688-2088
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 26, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss Terry, David, and Josh of your dad, grandpa. My heart goes out to all your family. Your dad always kept good time.
Shirley & Terry Harris
Friend
September 25, 2020
I will miss you so very much. Our tight hugs and for head kiss. I love you leo i will see you soon. You were the best Fatherinlaw a girl could have.
TINA SCOBEE
Father
