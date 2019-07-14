|
Everett M. Staley
PEORIA - Everett M. Staley, 94, of Peoria, formerly of Canton, passed away at 10:20 a.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019, in Morton, IL.
He was born on September 6, 1924, in Galesburg to John Ernest and Ethel Irene (Logan) Staley. He married Barbara Lee Harter on September 4, 1945, in Canton, IL. She preceded him in death on July 4, 2011.
Everett was also preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Francis and Manley; and two sisters, Zelma Liberty and baby sister, Irene.
Surviving are two sons, Mike (Mary) Staley of Morton and Mitch (Shelly) Staley of Valrico, FL; five grandchildren, Ryan Staley, Scott (Thanh) Staley, Todd (Celeste) Staley, Matt Staley and Kim Staley; and three great-grandchildren, Josef, Brianna and Savannah Staley.
Everett retired from Caterpillar, Inc. after 42 years. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Peoria, Society of Manufacturing Engineers and the Peoria Heights American Legion.
Everett served in the Army Air Force. He was a decorated war veteran of World War II in the European Theater.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2019, at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, IL, where a visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Minister Eric Trone will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Canton, IL. Cremation rites will be accorded with Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Peoria Rescue Mission.
To make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 14 to July 16, 2019