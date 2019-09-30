|
Everett Waldon
PEKIN - Everett H. Waldon, 87, a resident for many years in Pekin, IL, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria, IL.
Born in Pekin on September 11, 1932, Everett lived his early years in East Peoria, IL, on the Otis and Emma Waldon Apple Farm. Ev was the 2nd oldest of 7 children, of whom 3 survive. He graduated from East Peoria High School. Ev's first job was at Sommerfield Hardware in East Peoria and was followed by 30 years at Keystone Steel and Wire in Peoria. He went on after retirement from Keystone to work for an auto auction house in Morton for another 30 years. Ev's military time was in the U.S. Navy as EMP 3, active and reserve 1950-1960 Electrician's Mate. Ev had a love for antiques for most of his life and had, until passing, booths at antique malls in the surrounding areas. Ev loved antique shows and traveled the state to attend them. Ev's other loves were camping and fishing with his first wife, Ethel, and their 3 boys, Michael, Vernon and Joseph. After Ethel's passing, Ev married Peggy, and that union was for 30 years.
Everett is survived by his son, Vernon (Robin) Waldon of Kansas City, MO; sisters, Fran Waldon and Rose Cannizzaro, both of Arizona; and brother, Lee (Marian) Waldon of Minnesota. Ev is also survived by his special friend, Barbara Harper; many cousins, nephews and nieces; and a lot of people over the years who considered Ev a great friend.
Ev's two sons, Michael and Joseph Waldon, preceded him in death, as did his mother, Emma Waldon; father, Otis Waldon; sister, Martha Elizabeth; brother, Jim; and sister, Barbara Zerbonia.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., with visitation one-hour prior at Abts Mortuary in Pekin, IL. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Pekin, IL. Father Michael Andrejek will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the .
So long Everett, we love you and safe journey to you!
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019