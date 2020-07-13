1/1
Everett Wright
1930 - 2020
Everett Wright
PEKIN - Everett Lyle Wright, 90, passed away on Wednesday, July 8. 2020, in the loving care of Amy's Country Manor in Pekin.
Born January 12, 1930, in La Prairie to Everett E. and Inis P. (Bowen) Wright, he married Ann R. Hinderliter on May 4, 1952, in Pekin. She died on November 9, 1990. He was also preceded in death by his parents; one son, David Wright; one infant daughter, Patricia; and three siblings.
Surviving are one daughter, Holly Dozard; one granddaughter, Kim Pine; six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Ruby Steele of Quincy, Frances Bolen of Ocean Park, WA, and Paul Wright of Peoria.
Lyle was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the United States Air Force from October 4, 1948 to August 4, 1952.
He was a 1948 graduate of Avon Community High School, where he was class Valedictorian. He also served as Treasurer for Marquette Heights for ten years, and was a former member of the Lions Club and American Radio Relay League.
Lyle had worked at Equitable Life Insurance Society as the Service Manager for 36 years, retiring in 1986. He also worked as a Marquette Heights school crossing guard for ten years.
He was a 70-year member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in East Peoria, where he served as an Elder and helped with the Stephen's Ministry.
His memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday July 16, 2020, at St Peter's Lutheran Church East Peoria. A graveside service will be held at Mt. Horeb Cemetery in La Prairie at a later date. Cremation has been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Greater Peoria Honor Flight, P.O. Box 5072, Peoria, Illinois 61601-5072.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
