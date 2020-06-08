Ewald Lipps Jr.
1929 - 2020
Ewald Lipps Jr.
BRIMFIELD - Ewald Robert Lipps Jr., 91, of Brimfield passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home.
He was born on May 25, 1929, in Peoria, IL, to Ewald and Bertha Lipps. He married Leslie M. Vogt on Aug. 4, 1951. She preceded him in death on Jan. 15, 2020.
He is survived by his 4 daughters, Debi Smith, Vicki Smith, Jenny Oetjen and Shelley Phillips; and a brother, Robert Lipps; as well as his 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and one granddaughter.
Ewald, "E," was an engineer at Caterpillar for 38 years. He enjoyed camping with his family and friends, golfing, skiing and traveling. His love of children extended beyond his own grandchildren; he spent his retirement volunteering with the kids of St. Jude Midwest Affiliate. He was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church.
E's family extends a special thank you for the care he received from the people at Transitions Hospice.
Per his wishes, cremation has been accorded and no services will be held.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate in his name.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 8, 2020
Great guy and good friend. Bowled, golfed and played poker quite a few years ago.
RIP buddy
Lynn Anderson
Friend
