F. David Neulinger
GREEN VALLEY - F. David Neulinger, 66, of Green Valley, IL, passed away at 7:21 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Pekin.
He was born on December 24, 1952, in Pekin, IL, to Frank and Mildred (Gebhardt) Neulinger. He married Kathleen Coleman on February 2, 1985, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Manito.
Preceding him in death were his parents; father-in-law, James Coleman; nephew, Cole Messman; and sister-in-law, Maggie Coleman.
Surviving are his wife, Kathy of Green Valley; two daughters, Sarah (Jake) Harmon of Kansas City, MO, and Mary Neulinger of Jacksonville, IL; granddaughter, Emma Harmon, and one grandchild on the way; two brothers, Michael (Jody) Neulinger and Steve (Stacy) Neulinger, both of Manito; two sisters, Janet (Roger) Messman of Topeka, IL, and Joyce (Scott) Hilst of Pekin; and mother-in-law, Lois Coleman of Morton.
David was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin. He was a 1971 graduate of Forman High School. He was a plaster and cement mason for 29 years and was a salesman for Mathis Kelley Construction Supply Company for 19 years, retiring on December 31, 2017. He was an avid crappie fisherman and loved gardening and sharing his produce with family and friends. One of his favorite things was hosting family fish frys.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with Father David Whiteside as Celebrant. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin, and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Saint Joseph Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
