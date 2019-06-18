|
Fannie Mae Payton
PEORIA - Fannie Mae Payton, 87, of Peoria passed away peacefully, surrounded by her husband, Andrew Payton Sr., and daughter, Coral Douglas, at her residence at 10:45 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019.
She was born on March 29, 1932, in Foote, MS, to the late Wylie Billups and Mammie Louise Hughes. Fannie was married to Andrew Payton Sr. for 56 years. He survives.
Fannie was a member of Galilee M.B. Church, under the leadership of Rev. Thurston Hunt. She served as a member on the Usher Board and President of the Mother's Board. Fannie enjoyed watching Trinity Broadcasting Network and cooking, but most of all, loved to read her Bible.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories, five sons, David Laney, Elbert, Andrew, Steven and Gregory Billups, all of Peoria; four daughters, Annie Mae (Eli) Payton of East Alton, IL, Willie Mae Laney of St. Paul, MN, Gloria Laney of St. Paul, MN, and Coral (Andrew) Douglas of Peoria; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family members and friends whom will miss her dearly.
In addition to her parents, Fannie was also preceded in death by six brothers, four sisters, two sons and one great-grandson.
Services will be on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 11 a.m., with visitation commencing one hour prior at 10 a.m., at New Morning Star M.B. Church, where the Rev. Cleveland Thomas Sr. Pastor will serve as host Pastor. The Rev. Thurston Hunt will officiate. Fannie will be laid to rest in Lutheran Cemetery.
Arrangements were made especially for Fannie's family and professionally directed by T.W. Parks Colonial Chapel. Online condolences or words of encouragement can be made at www.twparkschapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 18 to June 20, 2019