Farrell Trueblood
PEKIN - Farrell Ray Trueblood, 72, of Pekin passed away at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Born April 21, 1947, in Pekin to Paul Edward and Alice Marie (Weaver) Trueblood, he married Diana L. Murphy on Dec. 29, 2000, in Pekin. She survives.
Also surviving are his children, Nicole (Troy) Tarter of Pekin, Josh (Linda) Trueblood of Lawton, Okla., and Erin (Nick) Zobrist of Morton; three step-children, Tom (Julie) Svendsen, Trisha (Terry) Meyers and Todd Svendsen, all of Pekin; sixteen grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; two brothers, Ronald Trueblood of Bartonville and Mark "Ed" Trueblood of Lacon; and one sister, Paula (Doug) Snell of Pekin.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A proud Marine, Farrell had served in the Vietnam War and enjoyed, in recent years, traveling with the Honor Flight to Washington, DC, with his brother, Ron. He was a member of the 2nd battalion 11th (Echo) Marine, supporting the 5th battalion.
He was a graduate of the University of Illinois with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Technology, Engineering/Industrial Management. He was employed by Caterpillar, Inc. at the Mapleton Foundry, last as a manager, retiring in 2000 with 35 years of service. He then worked in Mexico and was instrumental in starting the Proaza Grady Foundry. He then went on to work in China and was currently working as a consultant for Rico in India. Farrell enjoyed travel and was fortunate that his work took him all over the world.
Farrell loved bowling, country music, pickup trucks, ornery humor, Wisconsin fishing and his family. He had a way of pulling family around him at the holidays and loved seeing everyone together for old traditions and food. He considered it his mission to teach every one of his grandkids how to fish for crappie and how to golf at the local Par 3 course. He was at every ball game and play he could get to, and always so proud. He had kids and grandkids by blood, but countless more that he "adopted." He was proud to have made a hole-in-one and to have passed on his love for golf to his grandkids. He always looked forward to the annual fishing trip to Wisconsin with his son, sons-in-law, grandkids and brothers.
His relationship with God wasn't traditional, but he believed and held a deep Christian faith.
His memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin, with military honors provided by the United States Marine Corps. A pastor from Summit Point Church in East Peoria will officiate. Visitation will be from 2 to 3:45 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the funeral home. Cremation has been accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Midwest Affiliate, 530 Northeast Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61637; or , 614 West Glen Avenue, Peoria, IL 61614.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020