Faye "Yvonne" Wright
1952 - 2020
PEORIA - Faye "Yvonne" Wright, 68, of Peoria passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on July 10, 1952, in Peoria to James Warren and Ruby Maxine Porter Jones. Her parents; son, Jackie Leroy Wright; brother, Randall Daugherty; and stepmother, Dorothy Elizabeth Jones, also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Brian Scott Jones, Michelle (Eric) Stamper, Melissa (Rick) Harper, William (Jennifer) Hofstetter and Bruce (Melissa) Hofstetter; her former husband and friend, William Hofstetter; thirteen grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Peggy Cochran, Kendall Daugherty, Charlie Daugherty, Darrell Daugherty, Kathie Leon, Kristie Jones, Karen Parker and James Jones; and many nieces and nephews.
Yvonne loved her family. She was a member of Cross Baptist Church. She liked yard sales, country concerts and classic country music and she enjoyed traveling. Yvonne never met a stranger. She was a long-time employee of Tony's Market; she loved the kids and customers.
Cremation has been accorded and a memorial service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Cross Baptist Church, 4201 Edgewater Drive, Pekin, IL 61554, at 5 p.m., with a memorial visitation one hour prior at the church.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co., Pekin/Peoria, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 22 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Cross Baptist Church
SEP
25
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Cross Baptist Church
