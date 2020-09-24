1/1
Feliciano "Manny" Blanco
1948 - 2020
PEORIA — Feliciano "Manny" Blanco, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the age of 71. Manny was born on October 20, 1948, in Chihuahua, Mexico, to Ramon, and Manuela Rivera Mata. He married Ramona Gutierrez on October 17, 1970, in Wichita, KS, and she survives. He is also survived by his children, Sonya (Emilio) Nunez and Carmen (Jesus) Barriga; grandchildren, Jose Blanco-Nunez, Noah Nunez, Lorena Barriga, Jesus Barriga Jr. and Mylie Grace Barriga; siblings, Arcadio Mata, Ramon Blanco, Coni Blanco and Juan Blanco. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Manuela Blanco; and sister, Maria Blanco. Manny was a hard worker, who worked in the roofing industry, and retired from Peoria Public School District 150 after 25 years. A dedicated family man, he loved people and never met a stranger. He was an all-around Mr. Fix-It who enjoyed working on cars and cheering on his beloved Cubs and Bears. Cremation has been accorded, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
3096997208
