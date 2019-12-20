|
|
Felix St. Louis
PEORIA — Felix Francis St. Louis III, age 87, formerly of Peoria, was born on December 18, 1932, to Felix and Ruby St. Louis in Muskegon, Michigan, and passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019, surrounded by his wife Irene, daughter Karen and longtime friend Gayle Veld Sanders.
He is preceded in death by his parents and daughter Judy. Felix is survived by his daughter and her mother Nancy, his wife Irene St. Louis and stepsons Leonard and Norman Berman.
He was raised in Peoria, Illinois, by his mother, Ruby, after the loss of his father. Felix went to Peoria Heights Grade School, Woodruff High School, and Bradley University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science. He joined the U.S. Army in 1953 and served in the Korean War. Felix married Nancy Jean Larimore in 1953 in Peoria and they adopted Judy and Karen (Kay) in 1967.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has occurred. Family would like to thank Emmanuel Hospice for their amazing care over the last 17 months.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019