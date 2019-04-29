Home

Fern M. Davis

Fern M. Davis Obituary
Fern M. Davis
MORTON - Fern M. Davis, 90, of Morton passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, at home in her sleep.
She was born on August 26, 1928, in Goodfield, Ill., to August and Nettie (Rocke) Knapp. She married William "Don" Davis in 1962. He preceded her in death on December 27, 2016.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Erma Opperman; her two brothers, Jim and Marvin Knapp; and one brother-in-law, KC Opperman.
Surviving are one son, Brad Davis of Groveland; and several nieces and nephews.
Fern attended Brown Business College in the 1950s and worked as a secretary for Westinghouse and Central Bank in Peoria.
Fern loved spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed being a part of her golf league and volunteering at the Morton United Methodist Church and also at We Care, Inc.
Fern suffered from Progressive Supra Nuclear Palsy, along with many other health problems later in her life. She was unable to perform many of life's simple tasks, like verbal communication, regular movement, feeding herself, swallowing and being able to see, yet she still kept a positive attitude to the end.
Even with the health issues she had, Fern loved to be alive and smile. She would listen to the television, music or anyone that was there spending time with her.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to Progressive Supra Nuclear Palsy, 404 5th Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10018; We Care, Inc.; or Morton United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019
