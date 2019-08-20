|
Florence "Flossie" Heinz
KICKAPOO - Florence M. "Flossie" Heinz, 93, of Kickapoo passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019, at Heartis Village of Peoria.
Flossie was born on May 27, 1926, in Peoria County, the eighth child of Joseph L. and Lucy (Loescher) Stenger. She married Oscar Heinz on Aug. 27, 1946, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kickapoo. He preceded her in death on July 4, 2016, in Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one infant daughter; two grandsons, Michael Roedell and Brian Lewis; and one granddaughter, Marcie Pillman.
Flossie is survived by two daughters, Cheryl (Larry) Pillman of Arizona and JoAnn (Mike) Roedell of Germantown Hills; two sons, Tony (Laurel) Heinz of Peoria and Tom (Andrea) Heinz of Kickapoo; and "stepson," Frank (Dorothy) Stenger of Kickapoo. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Flossie attended St. Mary's Grade School in Kickapoo and Academy of Our Lady High School in Peoria. She worked as a secretary for Douc Association until she married. She then became a homemaker and raised her four children. After her children were in school, she returned to the workforce. She was a secretary for Nelson Engineering from 1956-1976, and the court secretary for the Catholic Tribunal, retiring in 1988. She was a member of Altar and Rosary Society and St. Mary's Quilters of Kickapoo.
A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Kickapoo. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m., prior to the Mass at the church. Father Joseph Dondanville will officiate. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery in Kickapoo.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church of Kickapoo or St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019