Florence M. Kriegshauser
PEORIA - Florence M. Kriegshauser of Peoria, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at her residence in Peoria, IL.
She was born on May 8, 1925, in Farson, Iowa, to Santford and Edna (Kopsieker) Rogers. She married James E. Kriegshauser on May 18, 1945, in Edina, MO. He preceded her in death on May 28, 2015.
Surviving are one son, Ronald (Lee Ann) of Peoria; one daughter, Debra (Mike) Crismore of Edwards; daughter-in-law, Maxine Kriegshauser of Hugo, MN; six grandchildren, Shawn (Lori) of Ostsego, MN, Kevin (Amy) Kriegshauser of Hugo, MN, Eran (AE) Kriegshauser of Dallas, TX, Erich (Becky) Crismore of Peoria, Matthew (Karen) Crismore of St. Louis, MO, and Drew (Brittany) Kriegshauser of Dallas, TX; many great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren, Joe, Tricia and Mary Huether; and one sister, Maurine (Stanley) Shearer of Kansas City, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Roger Kriegshauser; and one brother.
She worked as a buyer of ladies' fashions at the Schradzki Co. and D. Schaffer South Co., retiring in 1985.
She was a charter member of The Holy Family Catholic Church and its Mary and Martha Society, where a funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, with the Franciscan Friars officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the Holy Family Building Fund or designated choice of donor.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019