Florence M. Palmer

ANNAWAN - Florence M. Palmer, 100, of Annawan, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Hammond Henry Hospital-Long Term Care Living Center in Geneseo.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Fairview United Methodist Church. The Reverend Renaldo Renteria will officiate. Burial will follow at Fairview United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12 noon to 2 p.m., prior to the funeral service.

Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Fairview United Methodist Church.

Florence Melvina was born on April 1, 1920, the daughter of Louis Carl and Zelma Hilda (Heise) Hepner. She married Haven "Raymond" Palmer on February 21, 1939, in an evening wedding in the home of her parents in rural Kewanee, Illinois. Ray and Florence farmed in the Annawan and Mineral area. She was a homemaker and helped with the farming. Florence enjoyed sewing and made numerous quilts for her family. She was a member of the Fairview United Methodist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Janice (Steven) Thompson of Hot Springs Village, AR; grandchildren, Rachelle (Tom) Fitschen of Washburn, IL, Sean Hubner of Dunedin, FL, Dr. Gregory (Dr. Amanda) Thompson of Tuscaloosa, AL, Nicole (Art) LeBaron of Odessa, FL, and Natalie (Dr. Don) Dailey of Hot Springs Village, AR; and great-grandchildren, MacKenzie LeBaron, Anthony LeBaron, Abigail (Connor) Knapp, Alivia Fitschen, Hunter Dailey, Trent Dailey, Haven Thompson and Nathaniel Thompson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Zelma; her husband, Raymond; her daughter, Martha; and her brothers, Martin, Marvin and Donald.



