Florence Marie Kovach
CANTON - Florence Marie Kovach, 97, of Canton passed away at 4:18 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Woodstock, GA.
She was born on February 3, 1922, in Peoria County to Jacob and Lena (Gerrietts) Bunger. She graduated from Timber Township High School in Glasford, IL, in 1940. She married Michael Kovach on June 8, 1948, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on June 15, 1985.
Florence is survived by two daughters, Pamela Kovach of Bartonville and Roxanna Owen of Canton, GA; and one grandson, Jason Owen of Canton, GA.
Florence enjoyed family genealogy. She was a 70-year member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Canton, IL, where she also taught Sunday school and served as leader of Miriam Circle.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Canton, IL, where a visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Pastor Micah Garnett will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Canton, IL.
Memorials can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019