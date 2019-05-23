Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
(309) 274-3112
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Cathedral
Peoria, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Valent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence "Deb" Valent


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Florence "Deb" Valent Obituary
Florence "Deb" Valent
PEORIA - Florence Deborah "Deb" Cook Valent, age 68, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at her home.
Deb was born on January 10, 1951 in Peoria, IL to Richard and Betty (Bouchez) Cook. She married John Valent on April 7, 1984 in Bayside, NY.
Surviving are ex-husband, John, with whom she remained close to; her sons, Jacob Valent of Galesburg, IL and Zachary (Molly) Valent of Tempe, AZ; her siblings, Sherry Davis, Kay Graham, Denise Davis-Eimer, Nettie Jo Koster and Billy, Laurie, Todd and Ric Cook; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Deb worked in advertising, before joining the Maloof Realty Team. She enjoyed gardening and baking and she loved her dogs. Deb also loved being on the river.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral in Peoria. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Memorials may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 23 to May 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
Download Now