Florence "Deb" Valent
PEORIA - Florence Deborah "Deb" Cook Valent, age 68, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at her home.
Deb was born on January 10, 1951 in Peoria, IL to Richard and Betty (Bouchez) Cook. She married John Valent on April 7, 1984 in Bayside, NY.
Surviving are ex-husband, John, with whom she remained close to; her sons, Jacob Valent of Galesburg, IL and Zachary (Molly) Valent of Tempe, AZ; her siblings, Sherry Davis, Kay Graham, Denise Davis-Eimer, Nettie Jo Koster and Billy, Laurie, Todd and Ric Cook; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Deb worked in advertising, before joining the Maloof Realty Team. She enjoyed gardening and baking and she loved her dogs. Deb also loved being on the river.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral in Peoria. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Memorials may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 23 to May 25, 2019