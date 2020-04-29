|
Floyd Bailey Jr.
MORTON - Floyd R. "Sonny" Bailey Jr., 75, of Mesa, Ariz., formerly of Morton, was called home on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Banner Heart Hospital in Mesa, Ariz.
He was born on February 14, 1945, in Jackson, Tenn., to Floyd R. and Helen B. (Droke) Bailey. He married Nancy M. Kreps in Peoria, Ill., on January 24, 1965.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy of Mesa, Ariz.; two daughters, Tina D. (Lance) Leitner of Tremont and Dawn R. Bailey of Mesa, Ariz.; six grandchildren, Allen Bailey, Christina Douglas, Samantha Jaynes and Marissa, Levi and Elyana Leitner; and three great-grandchildren, Everitt Douglas, Riley Douglas and Wesley Jaynes. He is also survived by his brother-in-law and lifelong friend, Marvin Johnson.
His parents and his beloved sister, Regina "Jeannie" Johnson, preceded him in death.
Floyd was a veteran of the United States Army who proudly served his country during the Vietnam war.
He retired from Caterpillar, Inc. as an electrician and electrical instructor in 2001, after 31 years.
Floyd attended Eastside Bible Church in Morton and was a member of Desert Gateway Baptist Church in Gilbert, Ariz.
A private graveside service will be held at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to Eastside Bible Church, 1310 W. West Jefferson St., Morton, IL 61550.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020