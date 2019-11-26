Home

More Obituaries for Floyd Barlow
Floyd Barlow Jr.


1936 - 2019
Floyd Barlow Jr. Obituary
Floyd Barlow Jr.
PEORIA - Floyd Barlow Jr., 83, of Peoria passed away at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Heddington Oaks in West Peoria, IL.
He was born on March 23, 1936, in Itta Bena, MS, the son of Floyd and Callie Parker Barlow Sr.
Surviving are 3 sons, Ricky (wife, Lydia), Brian Paczensy (wife, Jeanann) and Marcus; 8 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Floyd proudly served his county with the U.S. Navy. After graduating from Bradley University, he worked in the public sector.
Cremation rites have been accorded. No services are scheduled.
To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.peoriafuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
