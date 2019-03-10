|
Floyd Hazelman
TREMONT - Floyd Hazelman, 78, of Tremont passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Tremont.
He was born on May 23, 1940, in Pekin to Oscar and Alice Luick Hazelman. He married Carol Sue Swaney on April 15, 1961. She passed away on December 26, 2008.
Surviving are one daughter, Susan (Eric) Anderson of Morton; one son, Robert (Donna) Hazelman of Pekin; four grandchildren, Amy Jones, Karen (Bobby) Newell and Bradley and Jordan Hazelman; four great-grandchildren, Madison and Emilee Jones and Audrey and Mason Newell; and very close friend, Sheila Barnette of Tremont.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Edward Hazelman.
Floyd worked at Caterpillar, Inc. in Morton for 35 years.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1962.
He was a member of the Tremont Baptist Church. He was also an active member of the Tremont Historical Society and many other organizations.
His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Tremont Baptist Church. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. before the service on Friday. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Tremont, with military honors accorded.
Memorials may be made to the Tremont Historical Society.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2019