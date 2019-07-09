Home

Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Floyd L. Hoerr


1948 - 2019
Floyd L. Hoerr Obituary
Floyd L. Hoerr
PEORIA - Floyd L. Hoerr, age 71, of Peoria passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
He was born on January 10, 1948, in Peoria to Ted and Margaret (Schaefer) Hoerr.
Survivors include his brothers, Eldon (Marilyn) Hoerr of Bellevue and Bob Hoerr of Peoria; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ted Hoerr; and sister, Joyce Hoerr.
Floyd was a volunteer for many years at Belwood Nursing Home. He loved to go to garage sales and was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. Floyd was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran.
Funeral services will be on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Visitation will be an hour prior. Pastor Jack Thompson will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in Smithville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 9 to July 11, 2019
