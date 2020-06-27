Floyd Melvin Stevens
PEORIA - Major Floyd Melvin Stevens, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020.
He was born on May 28, 1929, in Scott County, IL, and joined the United States Army Air Corps when he was 17 years old. While serving in the military, he received the National Defense Service Metal; Bronze Star; Expert Infantry, Rifle, Machine Gun and Mortar; Parachutist's Jump Wings; Ranger Tab and WWII Victory Metal. Honorable divisions included the 82nd Airborne and the 2nd Armored Division (Hell on Wheels). With 22½ years in the military, he was a ranger, paratrooper and special forces green beret. He was a Veteran of World War II, Korea and Vietnam.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Gertrude; and siblings, Irene, Harold, Mary, Edward, Betty, Grace, Dorothy and Gary.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lorraine Joyce Stevens; son, Christopher Patrick Stevens; daughter, Kimberly Joyce English; grandchildren, Morgan Elizabeth English, Nathaniel Karter English and Darlene Elizabeth Stevens; and many nieces and nephews. He will be lovingly missed by all of them.
Services were held in Plantation, Florida, and graveside services are being planned at Arlington National Cemetery.
For more details, please visit tmralph.com. Arrangements by T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home, Plantation, Florida.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.