Forrest "Woody" Coffey Sr.
PEORIA - Forrest F. "Woody" Coffey Sr., age 82, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at his home.
Services will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home in Peoria, with visitation held one hour prior to the service. The Rev. Stella Strubhar will be officiating. Interment will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the .
