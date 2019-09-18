|
Forrest Kaufman
NORMAL - Forrest G. Kaufman Jr., 85, of Normal passed away at 7:25 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.
His funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at First Christian Church in Bloomington, with the Rev. Kathy Mitchell officiating. Burial will be at Park Lawn Cemetery in Danvers. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington.
Forrest was born on April 25, 1934, in Bloomington, IL, the son of Forrest G. and Frances (Otto) Kaufman Sr. He married Elvira Williamson on September 7, 1952, in Danvers.
He is survived by his dearest friend, Janet Waller; 2 children, Randall (Jean) Kaufman and Linda Park; 5 grandchildren, Rebecca (Robert) Fleck, Christopher (Carrie) Kaufman, Jillian Andersen, Andrew (Kimberly) Kaufman and Matthew Kaufman; 5 great-grandchildren, Jacob Fleck, Adam Fleck, Addison Kaufman, Nathan Kaufman and Kevin Kaufman; and 2 brothers, Robert Kaufman and Carl (Karen) Kaufman.
Forrest was preceded in death by his parents; 1 brother, William Kaufman; 1 sister, Mary Kaufman; and 1 son-in-law, Terry Park.
Forrest was the Founder and Owner of McLean County Asphalt Company. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge #281 and a member of the First Christian Church of Bloomington.
Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of Bloomington, Community Cancer Center or the First Presbyterian Church in Danvers.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019