Forrest Serblin
PEORIA - Forrest D. Serblin, 79, of Peoria, formerly of Chicago, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
He was born on August 18, 1941, in Chicago, the son of Michael and Kathleen (Meagher) Serblin. He married Mary Salisbury in 1973 in Chicago, IL. She preceded him in death in 2001.
He was a graduate of the University of Illinois Law School, class of 1966. Forrest proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Field Artillery from 1967-1969. He was a member of the Illinois Bar and a practicing attorney since 1969, including 26 years at Caterpillar, Inc. His memberships included Chi Psi Lodge Alpha Zeta Delta of Champaign, IL, American Legion Post 593 and the Forrest Hill United Methodist Church.
Forrest is survived by his two sons, James (Michelle) Serblin of Peoria and Joseph Serblin of Chicago; four grandchildren, Emily, Rowan, Michael and Mary; and three sisters, Noreen Ward of Omaha, NE, Cynthia (Bryce) Esgar of Colorado Springs, CO, and Priscilla Gilmore of San Bruno, CA.
Forrest was preceded in death by his parents, wife and one daughter, Jean.
He will be remembered as a dear husband, loving father and a cherished grandfather.
A visitation will be held on August 27, 2020, at Cumerford-Clary Funeral Home in Peoria from 4 to 6 p.m. Burial will take place at Acacia Park Cemetery in Norridge, IL, on August 28, 2020. Cumerford-Clary Funeral Home is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
. Memorial contributions in honor of Forrest may be directed to Forrest Hill United Methodist Church.