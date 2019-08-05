|
|
Forry Davis
MORTON - Forry R. Davis, 67, of Morton passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on June 14, 1952, in Chino, California, to Gerald and Eileen (Dubois) Davis. He married Noreen Nelson on November 7, 1970, in Galesburg, Ill., and was a devoted husband and best friend to her for 48 years. She survives.
Forry was the father and best friend to Tim and Andy Davis and the beloved father-in-law to their wives, Becki and Hollie Davis, all of Morton. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Trevor, Kyle, Katie, AJ and Isaac; and one brother, Bob Davis of Florida.
Forry worked for 30 years at Caterpillar, Inc., retiring in 2008 as a rental specialist for Caterpillar dealerships. He was a skilled woodworker and loved working in his shop. Forry was willing to tackle any project around the house, no matter how big or small, and made many beautiful improvements to each of their homes.
He was passionate about basketball, both playing the sport when in high school and when watching his sons and grandchildren play. He enjoyed coaching youth basketball and baseball for his sons and grandchildren. Forry was the family's biggest fan in the stands, whether it be basketball, baseball, volleyball or track. He was a huge Morton Lady Potters basketball fan and loved his weekly golf league. Forry was also a lover of music. He enjoyed singing in the church choir and playing his keyboard, especially playing during the holidays at the Knox County Nursing Home.
His greatest love was his family and he was so proud of his two sons and his five wonderful grandchildren. He was loved dearly by his pups, Millie and Ruby, and his grandpups, Abby and Buddy.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with the Rev. Dan Simmons officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m., and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Thursday, prior to the service. Burial will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to .
To view Forry's online video tribute or leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019