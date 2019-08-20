Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
341 East Fort Street
Farmington, IL 61531
(309) 245-2452
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
341 East Fort Street
Farmington, IL
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home
341 East Fort Street
Farmington, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Clinch-Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Clinch-Roberts


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Clinch-Roberts Obituary
Frances Clinch-Roberts
FARMINGTON - Frances Clinch-Roberts, 94, of Farmington passed away at 10:19 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
She was born on August 10, 1925, in Farmington to Angelo and Ottavia (Bigliazzi) Scapecchi. She first married Herbert G. Clinch on November 14, 1948, at the Methodist Parsonage in Elmwood, IL, and he preceded her in death on October 18, 1960. Frances later married Roy Robert on October 22, 1974, and he preceded her in death in 2006.
Frances was also preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter; one brother, Nardo Scapecchi; and two sisters, Rena Scapecchi and Lesa (Scapecchi) Stromberger.
Surviving are two children, Michael Clinch of Farmington and Patricia Bach of Hanover Park; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Angelo (Joanetta) Scapecchi Sr. of Farmington; the marriage to Roy brought many loving step-children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Frances retired as a clerk from CILCO after 18 years of service. She was a member of the Farmington American Legion Post 140 and Farmington Women of the Moose Lodge 1571.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, where a visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. The Rev. Kevin VanTine will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington.
Memorials can be made to the Farmington Rescue Squad 1100.
To view Frances's DVD or to make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now