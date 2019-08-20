|
|
Frances Clinch-Roberts
FARMINGTON - Frances Clinch-Roberts, 94, of Farmington passed away at 10:19 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
She was born on August 10, 1925, in Farmington to Angelo and Ottavia (Bigliazzi) Scapecchi. She first married Herbert G. Clinch on November 14, 1948, at the Methodist Parsonage in Elmwood, IL, and he preceded her in death on October 18, 1960. Frances later married Roy Robert on October 22, 1974, and he preceded her in death in 2006.
Frances was also preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter; one brother, Nardo Scapecchi; and two sisters, Rena Scapecchi and Lesa (Scapecchi) Stromberger.
Surviving are two children, Michael Clinch of Farmington and Patricia Bach of Hanover Park; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Angelo (Joanetta) Scapecchi Sr. of Farmington; the marriage to Roy brought many loving step-children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Frances retired as a clerk from CILCO after 18 years of service. She was a member of the Farmington American Legion Post 140 and Farmington Women of the Moose Lodge 1571.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, where a visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. The Rev. Kevin VanTine will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington.
Memorials can be made to the Farmington Rescue Squad 1100.
To view Frances's DVD or to make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019