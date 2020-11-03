Frances Dickson
PEORIA - Frances A. Heinle Dickson, 84, of Peoria, passed away at 9:43 pm Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Unity Point Methodist Hospital surrounded by family members due to complications of Covid.
She was born on February 20, 1936 in Ottumwa, IA to Charles and Martha (Conrad) Nachtrieb. She married Gerald E. Heinle on June 25, 1955 in Peoria, he preceded her in death on March 23, 1993. She then married John R. Dickson on May 10, 2003, he preceded her in death on July 17, 2019.
She is survived by four children: Victoria (Bob Wilhelm) of Hanna City, Randal (Tanya) Heinle of Peoria, IL Gerald Jr. (Amy) of Sugar Grove, IL and Charles (Mary) of Bloomingdale, IL. Seven grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew, Trever, Tyler, Samantha, Eric and Emily Heinle. One brother, Charles (Shirley) Nachtrieb of Peoria Heights. A grandson preceded her in death, Brandon Heinle on August 4, 1992.
Fran was a 1954 graduate of Woodruff High School. Her first job was at an A&W Root Beer Stand, she later worked at Giant Department Store for many years. She went on to work at Methodist Hospital in 1976, retiring in August 1996, creating lifelong friendships with some of her co-workers.
Fran always cherished having her immediate family all together at the house for dinner talking and reminiscing about what ever came up. She especially loved Christmas with the family and loved buying gifts for all the family and that special gift for her kids. Summer was her favorite time of the year since she had a pool, she enjoyed entertaining family and friends. Her annual July 4th pool party was her favorite. Another day she looked forward to was Saint Patrick's Day. She looked forward to seeing old friends and wearing her collection of shamrock jewelry and clothing, beginning with breakfast with her former co-workers, then attending the parade and enjoying a Michelob Ultra or two with her family.
She valued her family and her friends and stayed active her entire life, she was loved by everyone that knew her, and she loved them back. We were blessed to be part of her family and we will miss her in ways that can't be conveyed by words.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be held at Wright & Salmon Mortuary Peoria, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at 11:00 am with visitation 30 minutes prior to the service with burial of ashes in St. Mary's cemetery immediately after the service. Pastor Stephen Barch will officiate.
Covid guidelines will be followed.
